‘It’s the world we belong to!’ Peter Shore’s brilliant speech on Brexit Britain revealed

PETER SHORE’s brilliant pro-Brexit 1975 speech can be seen as resoundingly prophetic for many Leave-voters, who today are celebrating a new future for Britain – one that does not belong to a confined Europe but “to the entire world”.

Big Ben might not have bonged for Brexit but, around the country, Brexiteers are celebrating the country’s long-awaited departure from the EU. After three years of political chaos and uncertainty, Boris Johnson has delivered on his promise to “get Brexit done” and now the UK prepares for a new journey, as a “global free-trading nation”. There was one politician who, 45 years ago, had already called for the country to adopt these outward-looking, international values instead of being confined in an “undemocratic” bloc.

Conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath took Britain into the European Economic Community – the precursor to the EU – in 1973, but his successor, Harold Wilson, was forced to call a referendum on the country’s membership just two years later. The vote saw the country divided into Yes and No campaigns, as opposed to 2016’s “Leave” and “Remain”. Labour MP for Stepney Peter Shore was leading the No campaign alongside another prominent eurosceptic figure in his party, then Industry Secretary Tony Benn. Just before the referendum, Mr Shore took part in a debate at the prestigious Oxford Union and addressed issues which still exist today.

In particular, the Labour politician made a brilliant argument on why Britain should not stay in a confined bloc. He said: “We should put to ourselves the facts that the eight countries of Western Europe, important as they are, are not even half of Western Europe itself, let alone the whole of the continent of Europe. “Nor for that matter should we ignore the fact that there exist outside the continent of Europe altogether more European people or people of European origin? “And that [there are more people]in the great continents of North America, Latin America and Australasia that exists in the whole Common Market market put together?

“Beyond that we should recall the fact that our horizon and the concerns that we have in the world as a country and as people are not limited to eight nations and 200 million people in Western Europe, but to the 3000 million people and 140 nations that exist in the six continents of the world. “The policies that we praise as a government, the causes that we follow as people, the concerns that we have, are not confined and limited to this narrow area across the channel.” Mr Shore concluded: “For that to happen to Britain it will be a contraction and a reduction of all the things with which we have been concerned. “It is the world we belong to and it is mankind of which we are part.