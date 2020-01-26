It’s time for the Greta Thunberg fan club to cool down, says NICK FERRARI

IT’S AN unenviable task, but someone has got to do it.

Fuelled by an admirable passion that she has maintained for years in some pretty grim circumstances (including a blocked loo on a lengthy transatlantic crossing), it is now time for some brave soul to tell teenaged climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg that it’s time to get real. No one should attempt to take anything away from this truly extraordinary 17-year-old Swedish environmentalist or what she has accomplished – but her demands and utter intransigence have become real obstacles to what she is desperate to achieve. That’s why she is in dire need of a reality check.

In the eyes of liberals, lefties, eco-activists and environmentalists this schoolgirl can do no wrong. For them she is akin to an unlikely cross between Mother Theresa and Florence Nightingale. As she continues her global tour by means of everything from sea, sail, train and presumably pony and trap, the list of those who fall under her spell grows. Prime ministers, presidents, the Pope and even our Prince who is heir to the throne all clamour to laud her. However, what they fail to realise is that her unbridled enthusiasm needs a dash of realism, as her hectoring speech at the annual movers and shakers’ hot air fest – otherwise known as the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland – proved with its palpable absurdity in refusing to acknowledge the reality of the situation. Committed as she might be, Thunberg too often becomes just another angry, irrational teenager. That was plain to see in the snowy resort. Lecturing delegates – all of whom paid $19,000 to be there – that all the changes to address carbon emissions and climate control should not be enforced by 2050, 2030 or even 2021 but “now”, she showed a giddying lack of understanding as to how this crisis can be addressed.