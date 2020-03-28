Ivanka Trump Heartbreak: Melania’s Stepdaughter Called ‘Unqualified’, ‘Grifter Princess’ After Thanking Churches That Livestreamed Services

Ivanka Trump, aside from Melania Trump, is considered as the female face of the current administration. The American author-entrepreneur has been serving as senior advisor to President Donald Trump since 2017. Despite all her efforts in trying to uplift women’s lives in the country, the mom-of-three continues to receive backlash and criticisms from her detractors.

Recently, knockers lambasted Ivanka again after she thanked religious institutions that opted to hold their worship services online amid the threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic. “THANK YOU to the churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious institutions that have made services available for livestream so that we may gather as a nation in thoughtful prayer and worship! #TogetherApart,” the wife of Jared Kushner wrote on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump’s critics were quick to react to her post. “Why is the President’s grossly unqualified daughter handling messaging during the #COVID19 pandemic?” one netizen penned in the comment section. “We need ventilators, not prayers,” another Twitter user stated. “Well, all this prayer does not seem to be working,” Torvald Utne claimed.

“Ivanka! China made 2 hospitals in two weeks. US can’t get masks. You call yourself the best country in the world. I want to say that for the last 3 years US have become a banana republic,” Atle Larsen said. “’Living’ ‘Grifter Princess’ means knowing where your next meal, bed or paycheck is coming from. Please stop with this. The best thing you can do is be silent. These are uncertain times, and you as usual are ‘hawking your brand’. #TONEDEAFIVANKA,” Tina Morgan shared. “You and your family are evidence that there is no god,” Jen Pal added. Ivanka has yet to comment on these harsh remarks.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed that Ivanka Trump tested negative for coronavirus. To recall, supporters of Barron Trump’s half-sister raised concerns after she had an encounter with Australia’s home affairs minister Peter Dutton, who later tested positive for the virus. Ivanka and Jared, also, attended an event at Mar-a-Lago with the Brazilian delegation, where one member tested positive for COVID-19.

“Over the last week, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home. At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Advisor Trump will be working from the White House today,” a senior administration official said, Friday, per The Hill. “As is done with every employee at the White House, she will undergo the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House,” it went on.