Apr 30 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the J-League on Wednesday (start times are JST) Vegalta Sendai v Sagan Tosu postponed Consadole Sapporo v Urawa Reds postponed Shimizu S-Pulse v Gamba Osaka postponed Oita Trinita v Kawasaki Frontale postponed Kashiwa Reysol v Sanfrecce Hiroshima postponed Cerezo Osaka v Nagoya Grampus postponed Shonan Bellmare v Yokohama postponed Friday, May 1 fixtures (JST/GMT) Tokyo v Vissel Kobe (1900/1000)-postponed Yokohama F. Marinos v Kashima Antlers (1900/1000)-postponed Saturday, May 2 fixtures (JST/GMT) Kawasaki Frontale v Vegalta Sendai (1500/0600)-postponed Gamba Osaka v Cerezo Osaka (1900/1000)-postponed Sunday, May 3 fixtures (JST/GMT) Yokohama v Consadole Sapporo (1400/0500)-postponed Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Shimizu S-Pulse (1400/0500)-postponed Sagan Tosu v Shonan Bellmare (1400/0500)-postponed Nagoya Grampus v Kashiwa Reysol (1500/0600)-postponed Urawa Reds v Oita Trinita (1600/0700)-postponed
J-League Results
