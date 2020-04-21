Jacksonville Cops Arrest Murder Suspect Loitering At Beach

Jacksonville Beach police arrested a fugitive while enforcing coronavirus restrictions on (Sunday) April 19. The arrest was made four months after the crime was committed.

According to Jacksonville Beach police department, officers were patrolling the beach to make sure people were following social distancing guidelines when they spotted 30-year-old Mario Matthew Gatti loitering close to the dunes. A warrant was already issued for Gatti’s arrest for shooting and killing 33-year-old Michael Coover Jr. in Arnold, Pennsylvania, back in January. Gatti was taken to Duval County jail.

According FOX 30 Action News Jax, Gatti’s jail records showed he was in and out of jail for crimes such as possession of a firearm as well as drug crimes, his most recent arrest being in October of 2019 when he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Now, Gatti was being charged with criminal homicide, burglary and a firearms violation.

“This morning while officers patrolled the beach proper they captured a Fugitive from Justice, wanted in Arnold, Pennsylvania for Homicide. Good job!” Jackson Beach Police Department tweeted, along with a photo of Gatti, in surfing shorts and handcuffs, with two police officers on the beach.

The arrest came just days after Jacksonville reopened its beaches after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. daily, and activities such as biking, running, hiking and swimming will also be allowed. Outside of the allowable hours, sunbathing or any type of group activity will not be allowed, and beach items will not be permitted on the beach either.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Jacksonville City Mayor Lenny Curry said on the City of Jacksonville website. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

However, CNN reported crowds “flooded” Jacksonville Beach when the police took barriers down, with few people wearing masks.

At a joint press conference held by Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham, Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown and Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser on Friday, they noted they will have to close down the beaches again if the situation becomes unmanageable.

“We don’t want to see people congregated anywhere. The most important thing, a theme from all three beaches right now, is to keep moving,” Brown said, according to Jacksonville.com. “This isn’t a day at the beach. This is people getting out of the house doing something helping for them. If it becomes anything more than that, we’ll have to close back down.”