Jacqueline Wilson comes out as gay aged 74

Iconic children’s author Jacqueline Wilson has come out as gay.

The Girls In Love writer, 74, made the announcement in The Guardian as she pointed out it is ‘old news’ to those around her but she wanted to go public ahead of releasing Love Frankie, her new gay love story.

After the dissolution of her marriage to police officer William Millar Wilson, who she wed in 1965 and split from in 2004, Jacqueline met her partner Trish Beswick at a party and the couple have lived together for 18 years.

Speaking to the publication, she said: ‘I’ve never really been in any kind of closet. It would be such old news for anybody that has ever known anything much about me. Even the vaguest acquaintance knows perfectly well that we are a couple’.

Jacqueline detailed why she never wrote a book featuring a gay character.

She explained that her books focused on problem children and she never wanted sexuality to be portrayed as ‘a problem’ in her works.

In 2017, typically-private Jacqueline said of her marriage to William: ‘My marriage was OK, but my ex-husband and I didn’t have an enormous amount in common.’

Following the split, the iconic author mused over the demise of their marriage, saying: ‘For many years I stuck it out because that is what you did…

‘Although in actual fact, my husband eventually left me. We’re still relatively friendly and the last 20 years since we’ve been separated have been wonderful.’

Jacqueline and William share daughter Emma, a 53-year-old academic. Speaking of her love for her daughter, she previously said: ‘Emma is the love of my life…

‘I adore her. I’ve been so lucky. We’ve always been close and now she’s grown up we’re still great friends. I had Emma when I was very young…

‘We chat on the phone every day now and recommend books to each other and meet whenever we can go shopping and see an exhibition.’

Last April, Jacqueline hit headlines when she revealed she is concerned about transgender children who take action to transition at a young age.

Dame Jacqueline said she is ‘very, very worried’ about children who take hormones and warned against the potentially ‘devastating consequences’ of having gender reassignment surgery.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Dame Jacqueline said she believed such decisions should only be taken in adulthood.

‘Some people, right from the time that they are toddlers, are aware that something is wrong and they wish that they could be the other sex,’ she said.