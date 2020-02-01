Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib free live stream: Can I watch YouTube boxing match online for free?

Jake Paul takes on AnEson Gib tonight, and Express Sport is on hand with all the details for how you can watch.

YouTube stars Jake Paul and AnEson Gib face off tonight in the second big fight between social media influencers in the past three months. Both men will be making their official professional debuts, and will be fighting at cruiserweight.

The fight will take place at Island Gardens, Florida, as part of the Super Bowl weekend. Paul is hoping to set up a fight against his brother’s previous opponent, fellow YouTube star KSI, with a win. The younger of the two Paul brothers, who made a name for himself on YouTube and the Disney Channel, fought previously as an amateur against KSI’s brother. Gib fought on the same card, and had one other amateur fight against ‘MaxPlaysFIFA’.

Paul vs Gib will take place on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade’s fight against Luke Keeler. The Irishman is hoping to win the American’s WBO world middleweight title. Kevin Farmer fights Joseph Diaz in a defence of his IBF world super-featherweight belt, while Daniel Roman defends his WBA and IBF world super-bantamweight straps against Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Speaking when the fight was announced, Paul promised to win in “devastating” fashion.

“After six months of Jakey ducking, the fight is finally going down,” he said. “He had no choice of his opponent, I chose him. Since my last fight I have been training nonstop and January 30 in Miami, I will end the fight in devastating fashion and will have my hand raised in front of his country, family and friends. Jake Paul is going to be my walking, talking ad for the rest of his days.” Paul, too, promised an easy victory, bizarrely claiming he was a “undefeated champion” – despite having had no professional fights. “Coming into the sport of boxing as an undefeated champion amongst my peers, it’s my duty to set the bar as high as possible for others looking to cross over into the sport,” he said.

Jake Paul vs AnEson Gib live stream – What channel is it on? The fight will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event at 2am. Jake Paul vs AnEson Gib live stream – Can I watch it online? Sky Sports subscribers can watch the fight online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app. A Sky Sports mobile month pass is available for £5.99.

