Jamaica earthquake: Is there a tsunami warning? Is Jamaica on tsunami alert?

JAMAICA has been rocked by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, initially prompting fears of a possible tsunami. Is there a tsunami warning?

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck south of Cuba and north-west of Jamaica on Tuesday. The quake struck shortly after 2pm local time.

The earthquake was originally rated as a 7.3 magnitude by the US Geological Survey (USGS). However it was later upgraded to 7.7 magnitude, considered a major earthquake on the Richter Scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 72 miles northwest of Lucea, Jamaica. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural centre in Santiago, said: “We were all sitting and we felt the chairs move. “We heard the noise of everything moving around.” Ms Guerrero said there was no apparent damage in the heart of the city. She added: “It felt very strong but it doesn’t look like anything happened.”

People in Jamaica told The Independent this earthquake was “the most serious” they’d ever experienced. One person said: “This is the most serious earthquake I’ve ever felt and that goes for many people here. “A lot of schools are being evacuated and phone lines are congested. “I’m not sure how to prepare. We’ve never had something like this.”

The earthquake was so strong shaking was reported as far away as Miami, Florida in the USA. Several offices were temperorarily evacuated in parts of the city, with employees pictured gathering in car parks outside. Flights to Jamaica airports Kingston and Montego Bay were temporarily postponed after the quake struck. Only about 20 earthquakes of greater than 7 magnitude are experienced across the world every year.

Is there a tsunami warning? Warnings by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) have been withdrawn. However in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, a number of authorities issued warnings of a potential tsunami. The US Tsunami Warning Centers issued a tsunami warning for Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands following the quake. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami waves as high as a metre were deemed possible along some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. The International Tsunami Center also said: “Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica… Cayman Islands and Cuba.”

