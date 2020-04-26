Jameela Jamil Urges Women To Speak Up Against Injustice In Powerful Post

Jameela Jamil is once again taking a stand against injustice. This time, particularly, it’s the injustice against strong, outspoken women.

In a series of social media posts “The Good Place” actress let out her thoughts on the issue.

“Coincidence that the entire handful of women who dare to call out injustice are ALL controlling, chaotic, manipulative, mentally unstable, liars. Some are even ‘sex traffickers…’ now? Weird and amazing correlation. Female silence and complicity is rewarded with protection,” she tweeted.

A few tweets later in the same thread, the model attached a collage of Oprah Winfrey, Greta Thunberg, Princess Diana, Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as prime examples of the women who are subjected to this behavior.

Discredit is the new death. when a woman steps up and speaks out, she’s taken out of context, compulsively over exposed, her tone is exaggerated by media to look hysterical and violent, her integrity is questioned and society tries to slander her into silence. Every single time. pic.twitter.com/JeX4qq00H3

— Jameela Jamil _ (@jameelajamil) April 22, 2020

In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old also included a lengthy rant, which she introduced as “AN ESSAY,” to express the frustration that comes with being an “outspoken person who is constantly and very deliberately misrepresented as a chaotic, irrational, and manipulate mess.”

“This is a well oiled machine, the one we use to destroy a strong woman, amplify her tiniest errors, paint her in the most off putting and threatening light, in order to not only silence her, but to discourage others from speaking out too, for fear they too will be hunted and smeared,” she continued.

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on Apr 22, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

Jamil appeared determined to recruit others to stand up for the cause as well.

“DO NOT LET THIS DISCOURAGE YOU. We cannot back down now,” she urged. “The more of us there are, the harder it will be to gaslight, slander, and silence an ARMY of women telling societal standards to [expletive] off.”

“KEEP IT UP. Get louder. Get crude. Get even,” she added.