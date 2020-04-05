Jameis Winston Odds: Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans Are Long-Shot Suitors

Many of the same possible suitors have been suggested for Jameis Winston over the course of the last week. Still, there is no obvious landing spot for the free agent.

Cam Newton might be the top option for teams looking to add a veteran signal caller that could potentially start in the 2020 NFL season. Andy Dalton could also interest teams if he’s released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Chargers could use another quarterback after parting ways with Philip Rivers. The team is reportedly prepared to go forward with Tyrod Taylor as its starter.

The New England Patriots are in a similar situation with Tom Brady replacing Winston in Tampa Bay. Jarrett Stidham is the favorite to take over for Brady. Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler are also on the roster.

Gardner Minshew is in line to start for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team lacks quarterback depth after trading Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.

The Miami Dolphins are considered to be among the favorites to acquire one of the best veteran quarterbacks available. Ryan Fitzpatrick has one year left on his contract with Miami. The Dolphins could target a quarterback with the No.5 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

It won’t be much of a surprise if Winston ends up with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger is entering his 17th NFL campaign, coming off season-ending elbow surgery.

What about long-shot candidates to sign Winston? The Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans aren’t obvious landing spots for the quarterback, but the latest betting odds suggest they are somewhat realistic options.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives Denver +1000 odds to acquire Winston. The Broncos have cut Joe Flacco. Second-round pick Drew Lock is set to be Denver’s starter in his second season after posting an 89.7 passer rating in five games as a rookie.

Matt Ryan will be Atlanta’s starter in 2020. Matt Schaub is the team’s current backup, seven years removed from the last time he was a regular NFL starter. The Falcons have +1400 odds to sign Winston.

Winston has +1600 odds to be on the Titans in Week 1. Ryan Tannehill is returning as Tennessee’s starter, signing a four-year, $118 million contract. Marcus Mariota, who was replaced by Tannehill after six games in the 2019 season, has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and ranked second with 33 passing touchdowns last season. He was first with 30 interceptions, setting a record with seven pick-sixes.

The Buccaneers went 7-9 with Winston starting every game.