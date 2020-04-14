James Gunn Assures No Delay In ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Despite the fact that most TV and movie production premiers have been cancelled or pushed to a later date due to the effects of COVID-19, acclaimed director James Gunn is still positive that two of his superhero flicks will still push through.

While hosting a Q&A session over at Twitter, a fan asked Gunn if the upcoming DC film, “The Suicide Squad” will be pushed back. Gunn replied, and said that “there’s no reason” for the release date of #TheSuicideSquad to move. The director went on to explain that he and the rest of the production team “are on or ahead of schedule” and that they are fortunate to have finished shooting and has set up editing from their homes.

However, IGN noticed that Gunn also mentioned “Right now” in his tweet. With all things considered, the filmmaker’s announcement “could change somewhere down the line,” especially if the entire industry – and the world, for that matter – can’t recover from the virus that has killed thousands and has put the entire civilization on a standstill.

But if all things would go to Gunn’s favor, “Suicide Squad” will most likely be released on August 6, 2021, said Entertainment. The sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 super villain-filled comic book adaptation of the same name will mark the return of notable characters such as Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), among others.

Entertainment added that Gunn’s film will introduce Idris Elba as a new character instead of replacing Will Smith as Deadshot. John Cena, Flula Borg and Taika Waititi are just among the stars that are set to grace the big screen.

But as far as trailers and images of the new “Suicide Squad” movie are concerned, Gunn disclosed that fans might have to wait longer.

“There are a lot of other factors slowed – some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc,” said Gunn, even though he confirmed that editing “The Suicide Squad” has been going smoothly despite various restrictions brought about by COVID-19.

With “The Suicide Squad” already answered, Gunn moved on to tackle “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Again, a fan asked him if, just like the former, the third installment of the Marvel hit would still be on schedule.

“Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus,” assured the 53-year-old director, as reported by Screen Rant.

If this is the case, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will still go in line with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline and will be shown sometime in 2022 or 2023, or after the premiere of “Captain Marvel 2” on July 8, 2022. There is also a a possibility that the “Guardians” could make their cameo appearances in “Thor: Love and Thunder” next year, added the outlet.