Jamie Carragher explains tactic that Man Utd should use to beat Liverpool ahead of clash

Liverpool take on Manchester United this weekend in a huge Premier League showdown.

Manchester United should play like they did against rivals Manchester City in December to stand a chance of beating Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League showdown. That’s according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher, who believes that his former side should still win the game comfortably.

Liverpool can extend their unbeaten record to 39 games on Sunday when they face United – the only side who have taken points off them this season. Liverpool’s 61 points from a possible 63 is the grandest total a side in Europe’s top five leagues have amassed in just 21 league games in football history. Jurgen Klopp’s side are massive favourites to beat United on Sunday, as they look to end their 30-year run without an English league title. JUST IN: Man Utd propose fresh swap deal in Bruno Fernandes transfer discussions with Sporting

But Carragher has outlined just how United can gain something from their showdown with Liverpool. “Something Ole will be looking at – can they get in-behind this Liverpool team?” he told Sky Sports. “Liverpool will look to play high, squeeze the midfield and give United less space to play in midfield, so they’ll have to be really clever in central midfield to get it to the front players. DON’T MISS

“As I said after the Man City win, on their day United’s front three can be equally as devastating as Liverpool’s; they have the quality, but obviously just lack the consistency.” United’s tactics against City back in December were to counter-attack – something which worked perfectly as they came out on top with a 2-1 win. Although Carragher further explained he thinks that United’s tactics against Liverpool will be similar, he still believes his former side will come out on top. “I am confident Liverpool will win the game. Mourinho, in his first couple games at Anfield with United, made it really difficult for Liverpool,” he added.

“But in the last one Liverpool really dominated and came out on top in Mourinho’s final game at United. “I think Ole is not quite as pragmatic as Mourinho, so I don’t see it being a shut-out kind of game, and I think the tactic for United will be very similar to what it was against Manchester City in December, playing deep and trying to hit on the counter-attack. “They were absolutely devastating that day, and if they produce a similar sort of performance, Liverpool could have major problems. “I’m confident of a Liverpool win. I think 3-1 Liverpool.