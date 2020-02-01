Jamie Murray misses out on British record in Australian Open mixed doubles final defeat

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost in the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

Jamie Murray missed the chance to overtake Virgina Wade and become the most decorated British player at Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era.

The 33-year-old was attempting to win his eighth major tournament title in Melbourne alongside flamboyant American partner Mattek-Sands. Five of Murray’s triumphs have come in the mixed doubles but he failed to add to his haul as the pair fell to a 5-7, 6-1, 10-1 defeat against Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic. The two teams had to wait until Sofia Kenin’s three-set win over Garbine Muguruza in the women’s final was over before they got underway on Rod Laver Arena. And Murray made a slow start as his serve was broken in the opening game when Mattek-Sands left a floating shot which landed in. The Brit and his partner were handed lifeline when Mektic delivered a double fault while serving for the first set.

That seemed to kick Mattek-Sands into action and she hit a thunderous return winner two games later to set up two set points. The 34-year-old then turned the tide in her side’s favour with another brutal winner to break – this time a backhand return down the line. Murray’s serve was broken again early in the second set and Mattek-Sands was unable to hold hers two games later. But the American clawed back some of the deficit when she broke back in the following game.

However, that was not enough as Krejcikova and Mektic wrapped up the second set 6-4 to take the clash to a super tiebreak. Murray and Mattek-Sands only got one point on the board in the tiebreaker third set as they hopes faded away before their eyes. After picking up the runners-up award Murray said: “Congrats to Barbora and Nikola on a great tournament. We fought as hard as we could but come up short. “Thanks to you guys for sticking around and watching us. We appreciate that a lot.