Jan Winterbottom the busker and sex offender from Melbourne had child porn and bestiality images

A Melbourne busker who groomed and abused teen girls in ‘grotesque and vile’ ways after meeting them on social media has been jailed.

Jan Winterbottom was already a registered sex offender when he was raided in January 2019 over claims of child pornography and grooming.

More than 970 videos and images of child pornography, bestiality and other abhorrent material were found during the police raid.

The busker was also in contact with three teen girls who contacted him on Instagram and SnapChat in mid-2018.

Two of his victims were aged 15 when they contacted the then 26-year-old and the messages turned sexual shortly after meeting. He also sent the girls naked images of his torso.

One girl labelled his behaviour ‘creepy’ and told police he became obsessive in a short period.

He also sent his third victim images of children being abused, told her of his sexual desire towards children and how he wanted to sexually assault them.

Winterbottom’s behaviour towards the teen girl was ‘grotesque and vile’, Victorian County Court Judge Claire Quin said on Tuesday.

He told her to take images of her performing sex acts and send them to him, then passed them around on social media and claimed she was his ‘slave’.

‘You were depicting her to others in a cruel and demeaning fashion,’ Judge Quin said.

He had previously been granted a community corrections order for similar offending in 2015 but had breached court orders to tell police about changes in his address.

Winterbottom pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to groom a child under 16, failing to comply with reporting obligations, transmitting child pornography, soliciting child pornography using a carriage service, knowingly possessing child abuse material and possessing cannabis.

The judge took into account his deprived childhood, restricted situation in custody and limited program availability.

However, Judge Quin said he had shown an inability to comply with court orders, there was a lack of remorse and a high risk of reoffending.

The 29-year-old was jailed for four years and six months and was registered as a serious sexual offender for life.

He must serve at least two years and nine months behind bars before he is eligible for parole and has already served 482 days.