Japanese knotweed: How much can Japanese knotweed knock off price of YOUR home?

JAPANESE KNOTWEED is a deterrent for buyers and mortgage lenders alike, but how much can an infestation if Japanese knotweed knock off the price of your home?

Japanese knotweed is an invasive plant, known to cause significant damage to structures and being notoriously tricky to get rid of. The intrusive weed can grow through buildings, pavements, drains and more, sometimes causing walls to break apart.

Japanese knotweed infestations can spread quickly, taking hold of vast areas as its large structure of roots take hold. The plant is so destructive it is listed in the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 under section 14 as a plant of which it is an offence to “plant or otherwise cause to grow in the wild”. There are legislations in place for homeowners to check their garden for knotweed before selling. Any instance of the weed must be declared prior to selling a home, as often this can affect the willingness of mortgage lenders to fund a sale.

How much can Japanese knotweed knock off the price of YOUR home? According to new research from tradespeople comparison site HaMuch.com, a significant amount can be knocked off the price of your home if Japanese knotweed is found. For an insight into what the invasive weed looks like and how to identify it, check Express.co.uk’s guide here. The analysis revealed knotweed knocks 10 percent, or £23,530, off the value of the average UK home. More than five percent of UK homes are impacted by Japanese knotweed.

The research shows five percent of UK homes equals 1,450,000 properties, which face £34.12bn taken away from their value. To be on the property ladder with a Japanese knotweed present, or if it has previously been at the address, sellers must inform buyers of the infestation on the TA6 conveyancing form. If your home is discovered to have an infestation of Japanese knotweed, mortgage lenders require evidence of a professional treatment plan. As well as this, you will be required to provide an insurance-backed guarantee to carry out the work.

Tarquin Purdie, Founder and CEO of HaMuch.com, said: “Knotweed is a homeowner’s worst nightmare and there really is no DIY fix for this aggressive backyard vandal. “It can take months on end to ensure it has been properly disposed of but can be more costly should you decide to turn a blind eye. “The quicker you can get on top of the problem, the better, as a house with knotweed will not only drop in value but will also struggle to find a buyer.” HaMuch.com’s study found higher value houses are at risk of losing more money. In the South East of England, house prices could fall by £32,664, followed by the East of England at £29,128, and the South West with £25,976.

How much does it cost to remove Japanese knotweed? The cost of removing Japanese knotweed can reach up to £10,000, but it depends on the method used. Nic Seal from Environet said: “Even when treated there’s still a risk valuers will say there is a residual diminution of the property of two to five per cent.” Mr Seal said the costs for knotweed removal in an average London garden are around £2,500 plus VAT to treat with herbicide and £5,000 to £10,000 to dig it out.

Any specialist will need to be associated with the trade body the Property Care Association – which is something most mortgage companies look for if you are selling. Weedkillers can do the trick, but it is a process which can take months as the dense and winding roots need to be killed before the plant can be eradicated. Once you have removed Japanese knotweed, you cannot place it with your household or green waste as it is classified as “controlled waste”. There are a few options instead, burning it, popping it in rubble bags and leaving it to die for a few years or taking it to a registered facility for disposal.

How much can Japanese knotweed knock off the price of YOUR home?

How much does it cost to remove Japanese knotweed?