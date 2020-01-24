Japanese knotweed identification: What does Japanese knotweed look like?

JAPANESE KNOTWEED is an invasive plant which can devastate homes and knock thousands of pounds of the price of your house. But what does Japanese knotweed look like?

Japanese knotweed is an invasive weed which grows rapidly, forcing itself through concrete, brickwork, gutters, drains, patios and more. The plant can even cause walls to break apart and is a blight for property owners looking to sell.

Japanese knotweed is scientifically known as Reynoutria japonica and is a large species of herbaceous perennial plant of the knotweed and buckwheat family Polygonaceae. The plant was first brought from a Japanese volcano to Leiden to the Netherlands by adventurer Philipp Franz von Siebold. In 1850 a specimen from this plant was then donated to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and quickly was attractive to gardeners as it looked similar to bamboo and grew everywhere. Now Japanese knotweed grows in the wild and is known to cause damage to properties, biodiversity and flood management.

The plant is listed in the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 under section 14 as a plant of which it is an offence to “plant or otherwise cause to grow in the wild”. Japanese knotweed is such an invasive plant that if homeowners are selling they must check their gardens and declare on a TA6 form if it is present. The presence of knotweed can often result in mortgage lenders requiring assurances it will be eradicated before agreeing to the funds. Disputes over the identity of a plant, the failure to disclose its presence, or the lack of a management plan can result in delays, increased costs later in the buying process, or even a possible misrepresentation claim after the sale.

What does Japanese knotweed look like? Identification of Japanese knotweed can be tricky, as it can look like several other plants including Russian vines and Himalayan honeysuckle. According to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Japanese knotweed appears as follows: “Japanese knotweed is a fast-growing and strong clump-forming perennial, with tall, dense annual stems. “Stem growth is renewed each year from the stout, deeply-penetrating rhizomes (creeping underground stems).

“In spring, reddish-purple fleshy shoots emerge from crimson-pink buds at ground level. ‘These grow rapidly, producing in summer, dense stands of tall bamboo-like canes which grow to 2.1m (7ft) tall. “These canes have characteristic purple flecks and produce branches from nodes along its length. “Leaves are heart or shovel-shaped and up to 14cm (5½in) in length and borne alternately (in a zig-zag pattern) along the stems.”

Japanese knotweed can be deceiving as the stems die back to ground level in winter, however the dry canes can remain for several months or longer. The size of the creamy-white flowers which are produced in late summer and early autumn reach up to 15cm (6in).” Can you remove Japanese knotweed? The process to eradicate knotweed is long-winded and can be expensive, as there are specific guidelines you must follow. If the plant is dug out without the help of a professional it must be disposed at a licensed landfill site as Japanese knotweed is classed as “controlled waste”.

Japanese knotweed should never be included with normal household waste or put in green waste collection schemes. There are specialist Japanese knotweed contractors who must be registered waste carriers – so before employing a company check whether they are registered. The weed often has a massive underground network of roots which must be killed before the plant can be removed. Using weedkiller to remove knotweed can take three to four seasons, however, this timeframe can be lessened if a professional contractor undertakes the job as they have access to more powerful weedkiller.

What does Japanese knotweed look like?

Can you remove Japanese knotweed?