Japanese stocks rise to a week’s high on hopes of…

SYDNEY, April 7 – Tokyo shares gained on Tuesday, supported by tentative signs of the coronavirus crisis likely levelling off in New York and other global hot spots, with long-only investors still awaiting details of Japan’s massive economic stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei average rose 1.3% to 18,808.53 by the midday break, its highest level since March 31, tracking sharp gains in Wall Street stocks overnight.

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all rallying more than 7%, encouraged by the slowing death toll from the virus in global hot spots, including New York and Italy.

The broader Topix rose 1.2% to 1,392.99, with nearly four-fifths of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the exchange trading in positive territory.

Stocks that were battered more in recent weeks fared better on Tuesday.

Tokyo Electron Ltd climbed 5.1% and Advantest Corp soared 10.4% after U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index jumped 10.4% overnight. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s better-than-expected profit also provided a tailwind.

However, traders said it is just a short-covering rally and lacks conviction.

Many long-term investors are waiting for the details of Japan’s $1-trillion economic stimulus package, analysts said.

The government is planning to finalise a massive stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen – equal to 20% of Japan’s economic output – to cushion the heavy impact of the pandemic on the world’s third-largest economy.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. (1000 GMT), after seeking formal advice on declaring the emergency from a panel of experts.

Abe is also set to announce a state of emergency on Tuesday for the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in major population centres.

Elsewhere, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd advanced 3.1% on the news that blood products giant CSL Behring has joined forces with the Japanese drugmaker to develop a COVID-19 plasma treatment.

