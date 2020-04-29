Japan’s Abe says impossible to hold Olympics unless…

TOKYO, April 29 – It will be impossible to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

“The Olympic Games must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” Abe told parliament.

“Otherwise, it will be hard to hold the Games.”

He was replying to a query from an opposition lawmaker whether Tokyo could host the Games next year, after this year’s delay caused by the pandemic. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)