Jeffrey Epstein ‘was murdered in jail and people are lying,’ brother claims

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says he believes the paedophile was ‘murdered’ in jail and did not commit suicide.

On the eve of the first anniversary of his death, Mark Epstein said he thinks his brother was killed and that “people are lying”.

He alleged that evidence could have been destroyed after his brother was found dead in prison.

Mark said: “I feel like it’s a cover-up. They said the cause of death was pending but five days later they changed it to suicide.

“I want to know what kind of investigation they did. I’ve no indication that there was one.

“I don’t believe he hanged himself. I believed my brother was killed and people are lying to protect their asses,”he told the Sun.

Disgraced Epstein killed himself in jail on August 10, 2019 while awaiting sex-trafficking charges.

The billionaire was found unresponsive at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, New York, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found the 66-year-old killed himself by hanging.

With multiple fractures in his neck bones, the cause of his death has been disputed.

His brother Mark says the suicide ruling was ‘nonsense’.