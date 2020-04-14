Jenelle Evans Slammed For Talking About ‘Teen Mom’ Stars After Being Fired: ‘Get A Job’

Jenelle Evans was slammed by netizens for still talking about the other “Teen Mom” stars even after she was fired from the show.

On Saturday, the “Teen Mom 2” alum took to Twitter to talk about Mackenzie McKee, who was also part of the reality show. In her post, she said that she has nothing against Mackenzie when she described her “thirsty” during an appearance in iClick TV’s “Dirty Reality” podcast.

“I have nothing against Mackenzie McKee what-so-ever. I played someone’s podcast game about diff Teen Moms and I was being honest. Sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings,” Evans wrote.

However, many were not pleased with her post and some urged her to stop talking about the other “Teen Mom” stars because she’s already not part of the show. Several also felt that Evans only did it to stay “relevant.”

“You’re off the show. Quit talking about any of them period,” @chodaboyslover commented.

“Please stop talking about anything or anyone and get a job!!!!! Tell that husband of yours to get a job too,” @DeniseZayas4 added.

“You’ll do and say just about anything to stay relevant,” @SmashleyDevin opined.

A different netizen also reminded Evans that she’s already out of the show so talking about the other “Teen Mom 2“ stars is already irrelevant. The user questioned why she agreed to do a podcast about them and urged Evans to do a podcast “about your life…not them.”

Several were particularly irked at Evans mentioning Mackenzie and the other teen moms because she asked the others before to not mention her name in their interviews. But, ironically, she keeps on mentioning them.

Another said that Mackenzie took Evans’ statement as a joke, so she should not mention it again.

“@DouthitKenzie ain’t even bothered by it. She played it off as a joke. She drinks a lot of water. Stop trying to throw teen mom names out to stay relevant,” @JRBRWN0910 wrote.

Mackenzie responded to Evans’ statement when asked by a fan with a joke. The reality star said that Evans was right because “I drink 8 water bottles a day.”

In 2019, an MTV spokesperson sent a statement to Us Weekly informing the publication that the network ended its relationship with Evans’ husband David Eason in February 2018. MTV also stopped filming Evans as of April 6, 2019 and has no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.