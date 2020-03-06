Jennie McAlpine weight loss: Coronation Street star dropped 3 dress sizes easy diet plan

JENNIE MCALPINE, 36, is best known for starring in Coronation Street. She has been through a weight loss transformation over the years. How did she do it?

Jennie McAlpine is an English actress and comedian who plays the part of Fiz Brown in Coronation Street. Over the years, she has worked hard on an impressive weight loss transformation. The star has previously spoken out on what she did to get into shape.

The Coronation Street favourite has stayed mostly quiet on her weight loss transformation although it has previously been suggested she dropped three dress sizes. While many people will follow a strict diet plan when trying to slim, Jennie has said she simply made healthier choices to get into shape. She told The Mirror: "I don't go in for all the diet plans and worrying yourself silly over how much you weigh.

“Ice cream is bad, salad is good – it’s not rocket science!” The soap star explained she tried to make healthier choices to help her get fit. As well as filling up on the right foods, she credited exercise for her slim frame. She added: “If you eat more of the good stuff and take more exercise then you’ll lose weight. But it’s really not worth beating yourself up over it.”

Regular exercise can help speed up weight loss results and some workouts are better than others. Although Jennie has not opened up on what exercise plan she uses, focusing on strength training could give the best weight loss, according to personal trainer and founder of Tone and Sculpt app Krissy Cela. She told Express.co.uk: “Strength training is a must and compound movements. “Now everyone is super busy, if you can limit the amount of time you spend in the gym it’s better for everyone.”

Compound exercises and strength training moves use resistance to build muscle and burn fat, according to the expert. “By incorporating compound movements like squats and deadlifts you’re working multiple movements all at once and saving time,” she added. “You do need to have some form of stretching in your routine. “If you’re not, it’s going to show in the future when you’re feeling so and joints are in pain. Strength and resistance training adds so much pressure.” Although Jennie has given a brief looking into her fitness regime, the popular soap star explained why she does not like to speak too much on her transformation.

During an appearance on Loose Women, Jennie told the presenters she does not want to make weight a big issue. She said: “I don’t want to be responsible for a young boy or young girl reading that.” Although she may stay mostly quiet on her slim frame, she has shared snaps about her diet plan online. Jennie will regularly share snaps of her meals online and appears to still focus on eating a healthy balanced diet to keep her looking trim.

