Jennifer Aniston Admits Making Major Blunder While Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Jennifer Aniston made a major mistake while self-quarantining amid the pandemic.

The “Murder Mystery” actress has discovered a new hobby. Aniston opened up about her newfound love for painting in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Aniston looked gorgeous in her black shirt during the interview. She accessorized with black frame glasses and was seated in the living room of her home in Beverly Hills.

The interview gave her fans a glimpse of her luxurious and stylish space. Her home featured a gold embroidered wall hanging, a large cream armchair and a black shelf filled with photos.

“The Morning Show” actress confessed that she made a huge mistake when she ordered new art supplies online. She thought she ordered paint by numbers but later realized that she actually ordered a finished painting and it’s taking up a lot of space in her room because the artwork is huge.

“I guess I ordered something different from what I thought,” Aniston said. “I thought I had ordered paint by numbers, but what I actually ordered was the actual painting.”

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife said that she wanted to get a painting that would be tricky to identify. She wanted to have fun with her friends during their online catch-ups and wanted them to make a guess. However, she instead bought a giant picture of a multi-colored frog playing golf.

“When you see this painting, it was more about I wanted to make it as hard as possible to guess what it was. So don’t think this… well, it’s lovely…” Aniston added.

Kimmel laughed when he saw the picture and teased Aniston by asking if she would hang the huge painting on her wall. The “Friends” alum said that she has three more coming and she couldn’t remember what she ordered.

