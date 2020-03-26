Jennifer Aniston, Kris Jenner And More React To Rita Wilson’s Naughty By Nature Rap

As Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson remain quarantined in their Australian home, Wilson is tapping into her musical side.

On Sunday, the “Sleepless in Seattle” actress uploaded a video of herself rapping along to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” on Instagram. The video garnered quite a reaction across social media platforms.

She captioned the post: “Quarantine Stir Crazy See it to believe it.”

Among those to comment under Wilson’s post was fellow actress Jennifer Aniston. “Yessssssss R Greeky!” the “Friends” star commented with three heart emojis.

Kris Jenner also chimed in with a comment. She wrote: “OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!!”

Jenner’s daughter, Kim Kardashian West, also commented on Wilson’s performance. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star called the post, “The best video EVER!!!!!!”

Elsewhere, actress Chrissy Metz wrote, “Yessss, Rita!!”

Naughty By Nature also acknowledged Wilson’s rendition of their song and reposted her video on their Instagram page. They wrote: “Reposted from @unclevinrock Wow!!! Super shout to @ritawilson for spittin’ those Classic Naughty bars during her Quarantine!! Wishing her and hubby @tomhanks a Speedy recovery!!! She has skills!!”

The video also stirred quite a reaction on Twitter.

“The Princess and the Frog” actress Anika Noni Rose tweeted: “Rita Wilson did not learn Hip Hop Hooray for social media. That’s been with her for some time, judging by the nuance. It made me smile.”

(Warning: The following videos contain explicit language.)

Tom Hank’s wife, Rita Wilson snapped. _ pic.twitter.com/vpk00YlS2w

— ✭Ms. Alyce✭ (@GloUpElite) March 22, 2020

One fan tweeted: “RITA, YOU’RE INVITED TO THE BBQ!! Glad you’re feeling as good as you look. Blessings.”

I was just wondering how Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were faring with this corona madness. She’s about to let you know!! #repost @niecynash1 pic.twitter.com/TauokTYsCR

— Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) March 22, 2020

Wilson and Hanks were the first Hollywood celebrities to announce they had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. On Sunday, Hanks also took to social media to update fans on him and his wife’s condition.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks tweeted. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone -You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx”