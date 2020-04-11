Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Ex John Mayer’s Tribute To Bill Withers On Instagram Live

Jennifer Aniston laughed at John Mayer’s tribute to Bill Withers on Instagram Live.

Aniston and Mayer used to date, but their relationship did not work. However, there is no bad blood between the exes.

On Sunday, Mayer paid tribute to the late Bill Withers on his “Current Mood” show on Instagram Live. It turned out that the “Murder Mystery” actress was watching it, Us Weekly first reported.

“For as long as I have been a fan of his or knew him personally, I never saw the man compromise on his principles — ever,” the “Gravity” singer said.

“Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful.”

On the last part of his statement, Aniston reacted. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife commented with crying with laughter emoji and the other viewers went wild after realizing that she was there.

Aniston and Mayer met at an Oscar party in February 2008. They started dating soon after, but their romance was short-lived as they also split that summer.

“He is a wonderful guy. We care about each other,” Aniston told Vogue about Mayer after they parted ways.

“It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, ‘We maybe need to do something else,’ but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”

However, Mayer hinted in a previous interview that Aniston’s age, being eight years his senior, had something to do with their failed relationship.

“I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last,” Mayer said . “In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32. If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent (an online file sharing platform), I’ll eat my [expletive] shoe.”

In related news, Aniston is still romantically linked to her ex-husband, Pitt. However, an insider denied the alleged romance and said that both have already moved on from each other.