Jennifer Garner’s Kids Are Learning How To Clean, Ben Affleck Busy With New Girlfriend

Jennifer Garner’s three kids are learning new things while they are on self-quarantine at home.

Earlier this month, classes were canceled in the United States before Donald Trump announced a state of national emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On the “Tonight Show: At Home Edition,” Garner told host Jimmy Fallon that her children are doing well amid the class cancelations. In fact, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7, have all learned how to use the vacuum cleaner.

“I think I have the perfect aged kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations — we’re built for the challenge. We can do this. We’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner,” Garner said.

The “13 Going On 30” star also said that it hasn’t been difficult to explain to her three kids why they need to stay home. But it has been more challenging telling her older family members to stay indoors.

“The hard thing are teens and early twenties, people and my parents. My parents are hard ones. I’m like, ‘Mom, dad, the world is shut down to keep you guys safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we are going to go to Sam’s Warehouse,” she said.

While Garner and her three children are at home in Los Angeles, her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is busy spending time with his new girlfriend. Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship has just been confirmed.

After traveling to the actress’ hometown of Havana Cuba, the “Deep Water” co-stars were photographed hanging out in Los Angeles. Photos show Affleck holding two cups of coffee while de Armas carries her adorable dog.

Days later, Affleck and de Armas were once again photographed strolling on the streets of LA amid the coronavirus pandemic. New photos show Affleck wearing a grey shirt and navy-blue jacket and blue pants. De Armas, on the other hand, is wearing a printed dress and eyeglasses.