Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Wedding Update: COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Couple To Postpone Event

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been engaged for over a year, but their wedding is still not set. According to the “On The Floor” singer, they are temporarily postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic because it affected their wedding plans.

“Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres in a video chat interview on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something that we’re gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out.”

Lopez and Rodriguez are quarantining together with their kids. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer admitted that she was busy in the past months as she prepped for her Super Bowl performance and wanted to be home.

“I’ve been on the run for the past few years that it’s nice to be home,” Lopez said.

“I planned to take a bit of time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and filming ‘World of Dance.’”

In a separate interview with Elle, Lopez remains positive amid the forced lockdown. She confessed that shopping for a new pair of shoes makes her happy, so she was convinced that many are doing online shopping at present. She added that people have to stay human and should keep their sense of humor even during the hard times.

“This situation, if we’re lucky enough to be healthy—and if you are, be grateful—but if you’re healthy and home, it’s a real reset button for so many of us,” Lopez said.

“This is such a difficult time for everybody. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home. Even my kids are working from home and they’re 12! They’ve got virtual school now, and we’re all home together, which I’m really happy about. To me, there’s no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids.”