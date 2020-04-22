Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s Chef Doesn’t Want To Cook For Their Upcoming Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s chef would rather come as a guest to their wedding than be involved in the preparation.

The couple’s chef spoke with Us Weekly and opened up about their wedding. According to chef Kelvin Fernandez, who works for the A-list couple, he would rather attend the celebrity couple’s wedding as one of their guests than serve as their chef.

“I don’t think I want to. I think that’s a lot of pressure because it’s not just them,” Fernandez said, hinting that he doesn’t want to cook for the event.

He hoped that whoever prepares the food for Lopez and Rodriguez’s big day would serve “great food.” He added that if he would be present at the event, he would prefer to enjoy it because being involved in the preparation would be stressful.

“I hope whoever does do their wedding puts out some great food, because even me as a chef, even when I go to my friend’s weddings, my family members, they come to me and they’re like, ‘How’s the food?’ And I’m always like, ‘I’m having a great time. Don’t ask me about the food. I’m having a great time. I’m here with friends. I’m here with family. I don’t want that pressure. I’d rather be a guest at the wedding than cook for it. Way more fun and a lot less pressure!” he added.

Fernandez also shared how the couple want for their breakfast. According to him, if he prepares french toast for Lopez and protein waffle for Rodriguez, the latter would usually change his mind and order something similar to what the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer is having.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she confessed that the coronavirus affected their wedding plans. In fact, they haven’t set a date yet because they are also waiting for what would happen next.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something that we’re gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out,” Lopez said.

Meanwhile, Lopez impressed her fans in one of her posts on Instagram. In the snap, the performer looks hot in pink and her followers couldn’t help but praise her because she looks good in whatever she wears.