Jennifer Lopez, Diddy Reunite To Raise Funds For Coronavirus, Alex Rodriguez A Fan

Jennifer Lopez and her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, reunite to raise funds for coronavirus.

Lopez and Diddy have moved on from each other and put their history behind them as they work together to help raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic. The exes reunite on “Dance-A-Thon” over Instagram Live on Sunday (April 12), USA Today reported.

Lopez brought her fiance Alex Rodriguez and their reunion wasn’t awkward. The “On The Floor” singer even told Diddy that the former profesional baseball player was a fan of the rapper.

“Puffy, you have to know this, because I don’t think you know this. This guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era,” Lopez said. “Any party we do, anything it’s like, ‘Put up Puffy and Mase.’”

Diddy was pleased to hear this and responded warmly, “I appreciate the love, A-Rod.”

“He leaves the dancing to me,” Lopez said.

The dancing fundraiser featured several big artists including LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg and Drake. Russell Wilson and pregnant wife Ciara also joined the party. Ciara showed off her baby bump which was news to Diddy.

According to Us Weekly, Lopez and Diddy started dating in 1999 after they met on the set of a music video. However, they split two years later.

In a 2003 interview, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer revealed that he was unfaithful when they were together. Meanwhile, in a 2017 interview, Diddy considered Lopez “without a doubt” one of his great loves.

Even if their romance didn’t work out, Lopez and Diddy remain good friends. In 2018, they were seen chatting and greeting each other when she celebrated her final Las Vegas show with Rodriguez. Rodriguez was seen shaking hands with Diddy as he joined their conversation.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been engaged for over a year. However, their wedding plans were affected by the coronavirus outbreak. According to Lopez, they haven’t set a date yet and just like everybody else, they are waiting on what will happen next.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something that we’re gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out,” Lopez said.