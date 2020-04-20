Jennifer Lopez Shares Striking Pictures On Social Media, Songstress Hot In Pink: ‘Beautiful’

Jennifer Lopez has shared some striking pictures on social media.

The “On The Floor” singer took to Instagram to share photos of her sporting a pink mini dress with matching heels. Lopez lets her hair down in the photo shoot and strikes several poses.

“On Wednesday’s we wear pink. Sending you all [heart emoji],” she wrote in the caption.

The post gained positive reactions from her followers who approved of her outfit and overall look. Many find her ensemble beautiful and several praised Lopez for her fashion.

“You are too beautiful,” one wrote.

“Lady in pink love this dress,” one commented with fire emoji.

“I swear there isn’t a color that doesn’t look good on you,” another added.

Just recently, Lopez reunited with her ex-boyfriend Diddy for his Dance-A-Thon fundraising event for coronavirus. Their virtual reunion wasn’t awkward at all. Lopez brought her fiancé Alex Rodriguez who turned out to be a huge fan of Diddy.

“Puffy, you have to know this, because I don’t think you know this. This guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era,” Lopez said. “Any party we do, anything it’s like, ‘Put up Puffy and Mase.’”

The rapper was delighted to hear what Lopez said. “I appreciate the love, A-Rod,” Diddy said.

Lopez and Rodriguez are quarantining together and the “Maid in Manhattan” star admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic affected their wedding plans. According to Lopez, they haven’t set a date yet after temporarily postponing their big day.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something that we’re gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out,” Lopez said.

Despite this, Lopez is grateful because she’s at home with her children. She said that the quarantine is a “real reset button for so many of us” and added that “there’s no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids.”