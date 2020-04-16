‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Announces New Book: Release Date, Everything We Know So Far

Over the years, “Jeopardy!” fans have continued to follow not only the show itself, but also what goes on behind the scenes. Now, host Alex Trebek is set to release a new autobiography on July 21, titled “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” that will give those who are interested in the long-running trivia show an insider’s view.

According to publisher Simon & Schuster, Trebek will dive into his thoughts on a wide range of topics related to “Jeopardy!” Not only will he discuss why he decided to shave his signature mustache, but he will also share “his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ impersonation.”

The new book will then venture outside of the game show, as it will also include Trebek’s thoughts on a variety of other topics. “Illuminating personal anecdotes with Trebek’s thoughts on a range of topics, including marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality, and philanthropy” will also be included in the 160-page autobiography.

In the new book, he shares why he believed now is the right time to put out the work, saying, “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year.”

The autobiography’s cover can be seen in the tweet below.

The aforementioned sentiment is a nod to the personal struggle that he has been facing over the past year. In 2019, he announced that he had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which came as a surprise to his fans. Since then, production sources have discussed his future on the show, while Trebek himself has also given periodic health updates and discussed a specific milestone that he reached in March.

“Jeopardy!” has also remained in the news recently due to the exciting competitions that have been highlighted on the show, including the 2020 College Championship. Additionally, the Greatest of All Time Tournament also invited fan-favorites Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter back last year as they vied for the ultimate title.