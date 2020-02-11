Jeremy Clarkson rages at Meghan Markle as he demands she ‘get a grip’ in shock outburst

JEREMY CLARKSON is never one to shy away from sharing his outrageous views, and certainly did not hold back when he told GQ that the Duchess of Sussex needs to “get a grip”.

When asked by the magazine on winning the GQ Car Awards Lifetime Achievement whether he ever got emotional, Jeremy replied: “Everybody cries. Everybody cried when Princess Diana was buried. But I mean, as a general rule, you’ve got to get a grip.

“I think the expression ‘get a grip’ needs to come back into the lexicon as soon as possible. “Everybody needs to get a grip. Meghan Markle… just get a grip.” It is not the first time that Jeremy has been disparaging of the actress, as he accused Meghan of resigning from a job she no longer enjoyed when she stepped down as senior royal last month, in his Sun column. Jeremy suggested it may have come as a “surprise” to Meghan about life as a British royal and it wasn’t all “fairy-tale castles” and “riding around on golden unicorns.”

He began by saying: “So it will have come as a bit of a surprise when she became a British royal and found that on a wet Tuesday morning, she’d have to go to Carlisle on something called ‘a train’, to open the civic centre’s new disabled ramp.” “She’s obviously decided that if she can’t dine on peach and peacock and have a couple of mermaids in the gin-filled swimming pool, she won’t be opening any new toilet blocks ever again.” said the controversial motoring broadcaster The comments from come after a week of criticism of the Sussexes in their bid to be financially independent away from the Monarchy.

The couple were slammed by Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, in a scathing interview on Good Morning Britain, where he insisted she should use public transport more often, instead of private jets. Piers Morgan asked Mr Markle if he believed that the Sussexes were “hypocritical” for urging the world to tackle climate change, while they enjoyed the spoils of flying private jet. Mr Markle replied: “I think it is just, if you are preaching to do that then you should be also as responsible as to what you are preaching. “Take a note from your brother (William) and take public transportation, it makes more sense.”