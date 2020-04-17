Jeremy Lin Shares The Moment He Woke Up With Coronavirus Symptoms

Jeremy Lin narrated his side of the story about the coronavirus and his views about being caught in the middle because of his race. The former New York Knick shared how he initially reacted when the virus started to break out and the moment he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The nine-year NBA guard wrote a piece on The Players Tribune telling the public how the virus affected his lifestyle both in China and in the U.S. Being arguably the most prominent Asian-American player in the NBA, he revealed that he once found himself in the middle when he was being asked about how the virus was affecting both countries.

“Everyone in the U.S. has been asking me about the coronavirus in China. Everyone in China is asking me about the U.S. When I sit back to reflect on my experience, I’m not proud,” wrote the Harvard graduate.

Lin admitted that he didn’t take the outbreak seriously when it started. He looked at the suspension of the Chinese Basketball Association as an opportunity to be with his family back in California. It was not a big deal until he felt some of the symptoms of the virus just when coronavirus made its way to the U.S.

“Then one morning I woke up in a cold sweat and panicked when I started getting a sore throat — worried that I had the virus and thinking about all the loved ones I might have infected if I did,” said Lin. “Thank God it was just a cold,” he added.

Lin, the star of Beijing Ducks in the CBA, was among the foreign players who flew back to China after the league ordered them to report back to their ball clubs as early as they can or face lifetime bans, per CBS Sports.

Upon their arrival, they were asked to do a 14-day self-quarantine to ensure that they are not carriers of the disease.

Just a week before the April 15 target, Lin, along with other foreign reinforcements, was left in limbo after the league took the announcement back to continue the suspension until further notice.