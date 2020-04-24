Jerry Seinfeld’s Advice Changed A Broadway Show After Telling Creator To ‘Fix’ Specific Joke

Fans of Jerry Seinfeld have likely followed the comedian’s career for years. From his long-running, self-titled NBC sitcom, which he co-created with Larry David, to his upcoming Netflix special, “23 Hours to Kill,” his impact on the comedy world has been felt in a variety of ways. Now, in a new episode of Amy Schumer’s podcast “3 Girls, 1 Keith,” Talking Heads performer David Byrne revealed how Seinfeld also changed his Broadway show, “American Utopia.”

During the podcast interview, released Tuesday, the musician revealed that Schumer had once come to his show with the Netflix star. After the performance, the three went to get drinks, which is when Seinfeld expressed his opinion about a certain joke included in the Broadway production.

According to Byrne, it was then that the comedian said, “That one joke. You gotta fix it.”

As for what he believed needed to be fixed, the songwriter continued, “I would say, ‘The firemen don’t want you to dance in the aisles, because the dancers in the aisles have an unfair advantage in the event of a fire.’ And Jerry said, ‘Uh-uh. The joke is ‘unfair advantage.’ Always put the joke at the end, ’cause otherwise, you’re jumping on top of your own joke.'”

To this, Schumer agreed. “Yeah, and you don’t get the laugh you would get if you left them on the laugh,” she added.

“I did that, and it worked,” he concluded.

