Jesse Eisenberg Would Never Say No To Playing Mark Zuckerberg Again

Jesse Eisenberg’s life changed when “The Social Network” came out in 2010. The actor got universal acclaim for his portrayal of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the movie and even got nominated for an Academy Award for his impeccable acting skills.

The film took his popularity to a whole new level and Eisenberg is now considered to be one of the brilliant actors of this generation. He knows how important that particular role was for his career and recently revealed that he will never say “no” to playing Zuckerberg again for the big screen.

In an interview with The National, the 36-year-old actor noted that he would be happy to play Zuckerberg again in a possible sequel. The “Zombieland” star further stated that a “responsible actor” will never get tired of playing a role multiple times because he or she always tries to find different things in a character.

“My background is in theater, and the last show that I did, I did over 200 times. There is no amount of times you could play a role that would get old because if you are a responsible actor, you are instinctively finding different things in a character,” Eisenberg said.

The esteemed actor also explained that he has more “sympathy” for Zuckerberg than the normal average person after portraying him in the film.

“ I probably have more sympathy for him than the average person, only by virtue of acting in a movie version of him and therefore forcing myself to sympathize with his plight,” Eisenberg said.

“The Social Network” chronicles the journey of Zuckerberg and how he managed to create Facebook while studying at Harvard University. His life changed when all his friends started to leave him because of some decisions he took while setting up the company that now has a revenue of more than $70 billion.

The film also stars Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, co-founder and the first CFO of Facebook. Saverin has not worked with Facebook since 2005 after he was booted out of the company by Zuckerberg.

The movie received acclaim from the critics as well as the fans. It currently holds a score of 96% on the review site Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by David Fincher, the movie received eight Academy Award nominations and won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Fincher was awarded Best Director at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs while Eisenberg and Garfield were nominated in the acting categories.