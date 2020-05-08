Jessica Marais surfaces for the first time since being rushed to hospital

Jessica Marais is on the road to recovery after being rushed to hospital in a ‘visibly distressed state’ on Saturday.

The actress, 35, spent the day with her friend and Packed to the Rafters co-star Hugh Sheridan on Monday and appeared to be in good spirits.

Hugh shared several photos of the pair to Instagram, and described Jessica as a ‘talented and brave’ woman.

The photos showed Jessica and Hugh smiling as they played around with Instagram filters that gave them spectacles and pink hair.

Hugh revealed in the caption that he had spent the day with Jessica and fellow actress Rebel Wilson.

‘Counting my blessings having spent the day with two of my best friends. Two very strong, talented and brave Australian women,’ he wrote.

‘First was a step challenge with Rebs at the Opera House, and then meditation and a hug with my earth angel Jessie. I love you both beyond words.’

Jessica’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Jake Holly, commented under Hugh’s post with a love heart emoji.

Several fans also offered words of support, with one writing: ‘Love you all and especially wishing love and light to Jess right now.’

Hugh and Jessica, who played siblings on Packed to the Rafters between 2008 and 2013, share a close friendship.

At about midday on Saturday, emergency crews were called to Jessica’s home in Coogee, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Three officers were seen ringing Jessica’s doorbell, before two male paramedics entered the building.

Jessica wore black leggings and a grey cardigan over a crop top as she slowly stepped down the stairs with the assistance of emergency crews.

A witness told Daily Mail Australia she was not wearing any shoes, her hair was a ‘dishevelled mess’ and she was in a ‘visibly distressed state’.

There was a police officer and paramedic on either side of The Wrong Girl star, who were ‘taking a lot of her weight’ as ‘she was struggling down the stairs’.

‘She was in a lot of stress,’ the witness said.

Jessica was walked to an ambulance where she was put on a gurney. It’s understood she was then taken to the of Prince Of Wales Hospital in Randwick.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed emergency crews attended the Coogee property on Saturday.

‘About midday today, police attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended a unit in Beach Street Coogee to assist NSW Ambulance Paramedics with a 35-year-old female patient,’ the statement said.

‘No further information is available.’

Five days before she was hospitalised, Jessica had uploaded a photo to Instagram of a hand-written essay about love.

‘Love is learning that in an effort to challenge myths of perfection, it needs to honour its importance to others,’ the letter read in part.

‘Love says it gets confused and overwhelmed. Love is healing.’

It came after the mother-of-one abruptly quit the Packed to the Rafters reboot in February ‘for personal reasons’.

She had played Rachel Rafter in the original Channel Seven series.

In July 2018, Jessica was unable to attend the Logies because she was receiving treatment for ‘urgent’ issues at The Health Clinic, a mental health facility in Bronte.

In September that year, she announced that she was pulling out of Nine’s TV show Bad Mothers one month before it was scheduled to begin filming.

Jessica has been dating photographer Jake Holly on and off since December 2017, and has credited him with helping her overcome mental health struggles.

The couple were last pictured together on social media in November last year, during a date at the Sydney Opera House.

In 2014, Jessica spoke about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

‘I was diagnosed at one point with bipolar. I have developed ways to talk myself down from any ledges I find myself on,’ she told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

‘There’s probably one day a month when I am an absolute mess. In my case it’s hard to separate what is due to trauma or stress and what is due to a simple chemical imbalance.’

Jessica shares a six-year-old daughter, Scout, with her ex-fiancé, James Stewart.