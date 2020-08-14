Jet2: Holidays cancelled – more flights suspended to Canary and Balearic Islands

JET2 has decided to extend its cancellation of flights to the Balearic and Canary Islands today after the Government decided to axe Spain and the islands from its “air bridge” list. Here’s everything you need to know.

Budget airline Jet2 announced today it has extended the suspension of flights to the Balearic and Canary Islands until August 16. The move will come as no surprise to countless Britons who have been forced to cancel their holidays and change their flights. Yesterday, the Foreign Office said that it would be axing three more countries from the “air bridge” list after a rise in coronavirus infection rates.

Belgium, Andorra and The Bahamas were given the chop with Malaysia and Brunei being added to the “safe” list. There was no mention of Spain or its surrounding islands in yesterday’s announcement. There was also no mention of Portugal, which also still remains absent from the list. The FCO is still advising against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain and the Canary and Balearic Islands.

Because of this, Jet2 has warned that more holidays could be cancelled if the travel restrictions continue. They were previously hoping to restart trips to the islands on August 11. Flights to mainland Spain are planning to restart on August 19. In a statement today, Jet2 said: “As the government has not changed its advice regarding travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend flights and holidays to the Balearic and Canary Islands up to and including August 15.

“Because of the uncertainty caused by the government’s blanket ban approach when it comes to travelling to these destinations, we have staggered start dates and will be making some additional adjustments to our flying programmes, meaning that some flights on and beyond this date may be cancelled. “Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we will be contacting them directly to discuss our options, including rebooking with no admin fee, a Refund Credit Note or a full cash refund. “For bookings due to travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands after the date outlined above, we will provide an additional update once we receive further information from the government.” Last month, the tour operator said it would fly Britons home from Spain early.

The measure was put in place to stop there being so many empty planes. The FCO changed its advice after regional outbreaks of coronavirus. Catalonia, Navarra and Aragon were three of the worst hit. The FCO website said: “The FCO is not advising those already travelling in Spain to leave at this time.