Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Reunite Over Instagram Live And Fans Are Losing It

It is rare that fans are treated to an Instagram Live show featuring one of their favorite celebrity couples, but even more rare when said couple dated in the past and has yet to confirm their current relationship status. Big Sean decided to make a surprise appearance in Jhené Aiko’s Instagram live stream Wednesday night and their fans apparently have a lot of feelings about it.

“Wow you are so much better than me it’s crazy,” Sean said to Aiko during the live stream. “You look like an angel.”

This praise was the first of many, as a large majority of the stream was dedicated to Sean showering Aiko with compliments about her looks and talent, and the two of them flirting back and forth.

At one point Aiko tried to joke about taking their relationship to the next level asking, “Why don’t you marry me?” to which Sean replied, “It’s in the works,” made fans lose their minds with excitement.

Many people also pointed out that in addition to the Live being “cute,” it was also a bit uncomfortable to watch at times.

According to BET, Sean and Aiko first met in 2012 when Aiko was in a relationship. They quickly became friends and it wasn’t long before they released their first two collaborations, “Beware” and “I’m Gonna Be.”

Sean went on to date and propose to “Glee” star Naya Rivera before breaking off their engagement in April 2014, and then almost immediately entered into a relationship with Ariana Grande before their split in April 2015, US Weekly reported.

Finally, in 2016, Sean and Aiko began a two-year relationship that ended in December 2018, according to Daily Mail. But, from the looks of Wednesday night’s Live, the two stars might be knee-deep into rekindling their old romance.

“You gotta’ be the best-looking quarantine I’ve ever seen,” Sean told Aiko.

Aiko also teased the “Bounce Back” rapper by reminding him that he appeared on her Live.

“Can you like do a dance or something for me?” she asked. “Like this is my show.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the interaction.