Jim Ratcliffe explains investment in Mercedes F1 team with crucial Red Bull theory

Britain’s third richest man Jim Ratcliffe has invested in Mercedes, and admits Red Bull have inspired him to get involved in F1.

Mercedes announced a new partnership with Ineos yesterday which sees Jim Ratcliffe get involved in F1 for the first time. Britain’s third richest man is hoping to help the team win a seventh title in a row – as lead driver Lewis Hamilton also hunts down a seventh, and record-equalling, world title.

Ratcliffe’s involvement sparks intrigue as he takes another sport into his portfolio to join athletics, sailing, football and cycling. And yesterday, speaking at the launch, he admitted he was interested in the way Red Bull – a Mercedes rival – had used the sport to increase their image. “Everyone on the planet has heard of them now,” he told the Times in an interview. And he believes F1 has huge potential to return on his investment – which is believed to be £25m a year over five years – due to the popularity of the sport, the drivers and the teams. “We have been petrochemicals, oil and gas historically and didn’t have an image or name because it was business to business,” he said. “But we have the car project [the Grenadier 4×4], which is a £1 billion investment for Ineos so not modest, and I don’t know where that will lead to, probably other things in the automotive industry. And we have Belstaff, another consumer brand.

“So F1, like cycling, I would say a passion for sport drives it but equally there is an investment return. We can see the huge increase in people tapping on Ineos [websites and social media]which we need if we are going to sell motor cars. Formula One has phenomenal penetration.” One task for Mercedes in the coming days is to tie down Hamilton to a new deal. He has one season left on his current contract and has been flirting with a move to Ferrari. There is confidence at Mercedes that a deal will be done although team principal Toto Wolff admitted little talk had already taken place due to the off season. However Wolff is of the belief that Hamilton remains the best driver on the grid and is in the best place possible to level, and surpass, Michael Schumacher’s seven world titles. “It is the obvious pairing going forward,” Wolff said. “We would like to have the fastest man in the car and I know that Lewis wants to be in the fastest car. So there is an obvious mutual outcome.

“We travel around the world almost 10 months every year and get on each other’s nerves every second weekend. “And what we do over the winter is we leave each other in peace. “The last conversation I had with him was the evening before the Christmas party where we had a nice chat and [agreed]we would continue our discussion once he comes back from America and we have properly kicked off the season. “I have great belief in the ability of the team to attract the best drivers and at the moment he has proven he is the best current driver with his six titles. “And in the medium to long term, I would hope that we would be able to provide the technology to the best driver and attract them.”