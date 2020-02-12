Jim Ratcliffe speaks out on Lewis Hamilton’s F1 future amid Ferrari speculation

Lewis Hamilton has been backed to stay at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the “finest sportsmen ever” and should be focusing on beating Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship titles, according to Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Brit has been tipped to leave Mercedes in favour of a move to Ferrari.

Hamilton is entering into the final year of his contract with the Silver Arrows this year. The back-to-back world champion is said to be in talks with Mercedes over an extension to his current deal, but is yet to put pen to paper. Hamilton has been heavily linked with a switch to Ferrari, and is believed to be desperate to drive for the Scuderia before he retires. The 34-year-old is on a £40million-per-year deal running until the end of 2020, and it is expected that he will receive a pay rise wherever he ends up.

Sebastian Vettel's contract with Ferrari also runs to the end of the current year, and it has been speculated that Hamilton could take his place. But Ratcliffe, who is now a partner for Mercedes, believes the Brit is more than likely to stay instead of jumping ship. Speaking to the BBC, he explained why he feels Hamilton needs to focus on equalling Schumacher's record despite the uncertainty over his future. "I think Lewis is one of the finest sportsmen ever at his trade," Ratcliffe said.

“There aren’t many better drivers than Lewis that have ever been. “But at the end of the day it is Toto’s job to pick his drivers. Things change. “If I were Lewis I would be quite focused on number seven, which obviously would then equal [Michael] Schumacher, and it’s with the world’s most successful team. “It’s obviously Lewis’ decision, not mine, but I would be surprised if he left.” Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has backed Hamilton to stay.