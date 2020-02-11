Jimmy Garoppolo explains his pre-Super Bowl feelings as the 49ers go for glory

Jimmy Garoppolo is feeling confident in his team ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo insists he is simply “enjoying the ride” as he prepares to start in his first Super Bowl today. The 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami at 11.30pm UK time.

Garoppolo, who already has two Super Bowl rings – as a backup for Tom Brady of the New England Patriots – is going for his third tonight. The 49ers enter the game as the favourites, despite the incredible talents of his opposing number tonight, Patrick Mahomes. A fortnight ago, the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC Championship with a 37-20 victory. The 28-year-old quarterback had a quiet night, however, as he resorted to running the ball as opposed to looking for long throws. Super Bowl 2020: How to watch the Super Bowl LIV in the UK

Garoppolo threw for just 77 yards, completing six of eight passes. His running back, Raheem Mostert, ran for 220 yards scoring four touchdowns. But despite taking a more reserved role against the Packers, Garoppolo insists he wasn’t worried, instead claiming the style of play highlighted the strength of the team. Speaking to ESPN, he described the moment he and his team-mates knew the quality they possessed in the rushing game. DON’T MISS Super Bowl 2020: How NFL will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant [INSIGHT] Super Bowl prize money: How much will 49ers and Chiefs players win? [EXPLAINER] George Kittle wife: How Chiefs star planned last-minute wedding [PICTURES]

“I think it was the second series where we came together and said ‘hey, we can run it every play,” he said. “I mean, it’s the unselfishness of the wide receivers to come over and say ‘hey, we need to run the ball down their throats’. “You just don’t see that every day. “They love catching the ball and doing their thing, but it’s whatever it takes to win.

“That’s what makes it such a great group. “I’d rather run it eight times and win than throw it 40 times and lose. “Whatever it takes to win.” Garoppolo is under significant pressure to deliver a Super Bowl title in his first full season as a starter.