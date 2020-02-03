Jimmy Garoppolo girlfriend: Why Super Bowl star keeps his love life private

Jimmy Garoppolo leads out the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 2020 – but does the quarterback have a girlfriend?

Jimmy Garoppolo will be hoping to lead the 49ers to Super Bowl glory tonight. They go up against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Garoppolo was back-up quarterback to Tom Brady at the New England Patriots before joining the 49ers in 2017. The 28-year-old has since developed into one of the NFL’s finest players and he believes he can still get better. Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl, Garoppolo said: “I think in terms of progress, I’m still hopefully progressing in the right direction. “I’m going to keep learning and keep growing as a quarterback.

“I’ve played only so many games still, and there’s a long way to go. “I think coming into this offense, obviously it’s a little different from what New England was, but just the understanding of things like the play action, it’s a little different in New England’s system.” Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a girlfriend? Garoppolo’s current relationship status is unknown as he tends to remain tight-lipped about his personal life.

The quarterback made headlines in the summer of 2018 when he was spotted on a date with adult film star Kiara Mia in Beverly Hills. Garoppolo described the media attention that came from the date as a “learning experience”. “Life is different now,” he told TMZ. “My life, off the field – I’ve never really been big on being very public with things even on social media. I’m not on there a ton. “But my life’s looked at differently – I’m under a microscope.

“It’s like [49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan] said, it is a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is.” Garoppolo was previously reported to be in a relationship with Instagram model Alexandra King. King first shared a photo of the pair on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and they were later pictured together at Disneyland. However, the 49ers star has since denied they were a couple, telling Bleacher Report: “It was news to me.”

