JJ Abrams To Produce Series Based On ‘Justice League Dark’ Universe

J.J. Abrams, known for directing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” has signed a deal to make three shows for HBO’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. The announcement made a lot of fans excited because one of the shows that he would be working on is based on the DC characters in the “Justice League Dark” universe.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the JLD universe consists of superheroes who possess magical powers. Characters like Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Deadman, and John Constantine were part of the team that made their comic book debut in 2011. As of late, plot details are kept under wraps.

Warner Bros. and DC have been trying to make a “Justice League Dark” movie for a while now. In 2017, it was reported that Doug Liman, who directed Tom Cruise’s “Edge Of Tomorrow,” left the DC Extended Universe film due to a “scheduling nightmare.” Speaking in an interview with Cinema Blend, Liman noted that the script never got to a place where he could say that it was something “special.”

Liman was not WB’s first choice to helm the movie. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was initially attached to the project and even wrote a script. But the movie never got made.

The other two series that Abrams will be producing for HBO Max are “Duster” and “Overlook.”

“Duster” will be written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Morgan has written numerous episodes for shows like “The Walking Dead,” “Shameless,” and “Parenthood.” The series will chronicle the journey of a getaway driver who works for a crime syndicate.

On the other hand, “Overlook” is based on the haunted hotel that was featured in Stephen King’s “The Shining.”

Kevin Reilly, chief content office at HBO Maxx, revealed that the streaming service is quite excited to work with Abrams and his “wildly” imaginative Bad Robot team.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie. What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max,” Reilly said.