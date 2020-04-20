JK Rowling and Gary Lineker among stars sending support…

JK Rowling and Gary Lineker are among the celebrities sending messages of support to Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was moved into intensive care.

Mr Johnson, 55, tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago and moved to intensive care on Monday, Downing Street said.

While he is in hospital, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will deputise in his absence.

Mr Johnson, who is expecting a child with partner Carrie Symonds, has received get well soon messages from across the political spectrum, while celebrities also sent their best wishes.

Harry Potter author Rowling said: “Terrible news about the PM. Wishing him a speedy recovery and thinking of his poor family.

“Yet more evidence that this horrible virus doesn’t discriminate: we need to protect each other and slow the spread by staying home.”

Rowling, who earlier revealed she is “fully recovered” after suffering “all symptoms” of coronavirus, added the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

Match Of The Day host Lineker tweeted: “Crikey. Shocking news. Hope he pulls through.”

Spice Girl Geri Horner wrote: “My thoughts and prayers go out to @BorisJohnson and his family.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said it is an “incredibly serious situation” for Mr Johnson.

“Fight hard Boris – we’re all rooting for you,” he added.

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden said: “That’s terrible news. Love or hate his politics he’s human and an expecting father.”

TV Dr Christian Jessen, who used to present Embarrassing Bodies, described Mr Johnson as a “Trojan in difficult times”, and said he wishes him a “speedy recovery”.

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke said: “Praying for all of those who have been affected by coronavirus… I was so worried about Boris and only spoke of it yesterday hoping he was okay and wouldn’t get worst. Now to hear this news.. I pray he pulls through this.”

Comedian Dom Joly tweeted: “Really hoping Boris Johnson pulls through.”

And actor Laurence Fox said: “My thoughts and prayers are with our prime minister this evening and for everyone else afflicted by this disease. Huge gratitude to all the selfless @NHSuk staff who will be doing everything they can for him and for the many others who are suffering.

“Pull through @BorisJohnson.”

The latest official figures showed 5,373 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday – an increase of 439 on the previous day.