Joe Biden Raised Record $46.7 Million In March, Still Trails Trump In Money

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden raised a total of $46.7 million in March, the strongest month of fundraising for his campaign so far. The surge in donations came as Biden managed a comeback in the South Carolina primary and swept major victories on Super Tuesday, cementing his position as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary.

Aides said 70% of Biden’s fundraising in March came from online donations.

“I know that April may not match March in fundraising, and that’s okay by me,” Biden wrote in an email to supporters. “The world has changed a great deal. It’s unrecognizable at times.”

“But if you can give this month, I hope you will,” he added.

The financial situation of the Biden campaign is much different than earlier in the year, only raising $18.1 million in February.

Biden will still have to catch up to President Trump’s war chest, with the incumbent ending last month with $98.5 million on hand compared to Biden’s $26.4 million.

“[Trump] has a lot more money than us, and we are facing an uphill battle trying to catch up now,” Biden said in the email message.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has impacted Biden’s campaign, forcing him to hold digital events and rallies with supporters. The Biden camp has also been rolling out new digital ads, attacking Trump’s response to the crisis and claiming Trump was too trusting of China during the early stages of the outbreak.

The coronavirus could impact the general election in November, with some Democrats pushing for all eligible voters to be able to vote by mail. Trump has attacked the idea, arguing that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud, although there is no evidence to support the claim.