Joe Biden relaunches by winning South Carolina

Joe Biden confirms his position as favorite rival to favorite Bernie Sanders to win the Democratic Party nomination. The former American vice president won, on Saturday, February 29, the caucuses in South Carolina. After three disappointing results in previous states, this is Joe Biden’s first victory in the Democratic primaries.

According to partial results covering more than half of the polling stations, independent senator Bernie Sanders, 78, came second (19%), far behind Joe Biden (50%).

Fighting after he was buried too quickly by the media, Barack Obama’s former right-hand man said he had “Won by far” in South Carolina, in front of cheering supporters in Columbia, the capital of this state where blacks, among whom he is very popular, represent more than half of the democratic electorate. “You propelled us on the path to go and beat Donald Trump”, added the 77-year-old candidate, to the applause.

The septuagenarian was in dire need of this victory, having only come fourth and fifth, respectively, in Iowa and New Hampshire. Admittedly, he had climbed to second place in Nevada, but he was far behind independent senator Bernie Sanders, who clearly replaced him in the favorite status of the Democratic primaries.

Tom Steyer abandons campaign

From the northeastern tip of the United States to California, candidates will travel the country for the next 72 hours. Sanders congratulated Biden at campaign rally in Virginia to vote March 3, saying ” very proud “ of its three excellent results in the early states. “We can’t win everything”, he launched before quickly turning the page: “And now we are entering the “Super tuesday“. “

The rise of Bernie Sanders worries some moderate Democrats who fear that he will not be able to convince the more centrist voters, essential according to them to beat Donald Trump. An argument that Bernie Sanders firmly rejects: “The establishment says: “Bernie can’t beat Trump“ “said the Vermont senator, contradicting this statement with polls that give him a winner against the Republican president.

In South Carolina, its popularity among Democratic voters was only 53%, according to an ABC exit poll, and 57% among Blacks. This is a far cry from Joe Biden, who recorded 75% popularity in the same survey, rising to 84% among black voters.

Behind MM. Sanders and Biden, six other candidates are still in the running for the Democratic nomination, many of whom will play their survival in the coming days. In South Carolina, billionaire Tom Steyer, 62, rose to third place through an intense campaign, which has already cost him more than $ 20 million. But according to media reports, he immediately decided to give up the race at the White House after the first disappointing results were released.

