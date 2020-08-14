Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris blames Trump for Covid deaths in powerful first speech

Kamala Harris has made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden’s running mate as she launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump’s “failures of leadership”.

The 55-year-old Senator blamed the US President for the vast coronavirus death toll – saying he “pushed miracle cures he saw on Fox News”.

She added: “While other countries were flattening the curve, he said, the virus would just–poof–go away.”

“This virus has impacted almost every country, but there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation,” she said.

“It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start, his refusal to get testing up and running, his flip-flopping on social distancing and wearing masks, his delusional belief that he knows better than the experts.

“All of that is the reason that an American dies of COVID-19 every 80 seconds.”

In a sharp jibe at the billionaire President she added: “Trump is also the reason millions of Americans are now unemployed. He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground.”

Harris said Biden had recognised the critical moment being faced by the country by picking her to be the first black woman and Asian American on a major-party US presidential ticket.

Biden was the former vice president under President Barack Obama.

“Today, he takes his place in the ongoing story of America’s march toward equality and justice as the only person who served alongside the first Black president, and has chosen the first Black woman as his running mate,” said Harris, a US senator from California.

Nearly nine out of 10 Democrats approved of Harris as Biden’s pick, according to a poll.

The running mates were forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stage a more subdued launch on Wednesday than would be expected.

But they managed to display a personal connection that dates back to Harris’ friendship with Biden’s son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015.

Harris said she had long admired Biden’s commitment to his family and country.

She described him as ready to meet the challenges created by Trump’s failures in handling the pandemic and its economic consequences, as well as racial unrest.

“This is a moment of real consequence for America,” she said. “Everything we care about – our economy, our health, our kids, the kind of country we live in – it’s all on the line.”

“America is crying out for leadership, yet we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him, a president who is making every challenge we face even more difficult to solve,” Harris said.

The speech, delivered in a Delaware high school gymnasium near Biden’s home, featured no cheering crowds.

The two candidates wore masks as they arrived and kept their social distance on a stage flanked by state flags.

The joint appearance came just days before Biden will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination at next week’s party convention, which will take place largely as a virtual event due to Covid-19.

The Republican convention, where Trump is set to be nominated to seek a second four-year term, follows a week later and kicks off a 10-week sprint to Election Day on November 3.

In choosing Harris, Biden selected a former rival for the nomination.

Her most memorable campaign moment came during a televised debate when she criticised his past position on using busing to integrate schools and talked about its effect on her as a little girl.

On Wednesday, Biden said her addition to the ticket sent a powerful message to girls across America.

“This morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up – especially little black and brown girls, who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities – today, just maybe, they’re seeing themselves in the first time in a new way.

“As the stuff of presidents, and vice presidents,” Biden said.

In recent months, as unrest has convulsed many US cities following the May police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis, Harris has been a prominent voice calling for change.

She has marched alongside protesters and pushed legislation to reform policing practices.

Some activists have said her work in the Senate had helped temper concerns about her past as a prosecutor in California and could build enthusiasm among some of the party’s liberal voters for the more centrist Biden.

Harris is the daughter of immigrants, her mother from India and her father from Jamaica.

On Wednesday, Harris recalled her parents’ involvement in the US civil rights movement, and her friendship with Beau Biden, who was attorney general of Delaware when Harris was attorney general in California.

She stressed that, like Biden, “my family means everything to me”.

Harris, 55, was announced as Biden’s choice on Tuesday after a selection process that drew extra scrutiny due to Biden’s age.

The 77-year-old would be the oldest president ever if he wins, raising speculation that he would not seek re-election in 2024.

At a joint fundraiser with Harris later on Wednesday, Biden said his campaign had raised $26 million and had 150,000 new contributors in the 24 hours since he revealed his pick.

Trump told reporters at a White House news conference that he had watched some of the Biden-Harris rollout event and was surprised his Democratic opponent had chosen someone who failed in her own presidential bid.

Harris thanked Joe Biden and his wife Jill for welcoming her into their extended family, specifically mentioning the former second lady, who described Harris’ attacks on Biden during the primary debate as a “punch to the gut”.

She said Joe Biden had proven his empathy and connection with those who are suffering.

“He’s someone whose first response when things get tough is never to think about himself, but to take care of everybody else,” Harris said.