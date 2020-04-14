Joe Giudice Emotional After Easter Reunion With Daughters Was Canceled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Joe Giudice was emotional after his Easter reunion with his daughters got canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram and posted an emotional message about his daughters. Apparently, he already misses his four children with estranged wife Teresa Giudice – Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

The father and his daughters were supposed to meet on Easter Sunday, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the reality star’s children to cancel their trip to Italy to join him for the holiday.

“For [chick emoji], my family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened, not a day, hour, min. goes by that I don’t think about the girls. Special occasions are the hardest without them it feels emptier and less joyful,” Giudice wrote.

“I felt overwhelmed with emotions so I [writing hand emoji] . My heart breaks for anyone who is going through not seeing their kids, wife, parents, or loss. This has taught me to be grateful and humbled by all my experiences it reinforced the idea of never taking anything for granted, especially my babies. Happy Easter everyone! Make Memories that last.”

The family has been going through a lot lately. Earlier this month, Teresa’s dad, Giacinto, passed away. His death came three years after his wife, Antonia Gorga, died.

Following her father’s death, Teresa shared a tribute to her father on Instagram that features several clips of their family over the years. In a lengthy caption, she penned an emotional and sweet message for Giacinto.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with Mommy,” she wrote.

Teresa recalled her time with her father and how he fought for her and her daughters. She also shared the various “amazing thoughts” her dad left her, from seeing him in the kitchen to teach her girls how to cook, to being her partner in crime on her shopping trips.

Teresa added that her dad was her travel buddy. He always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life. She also highlighted how devoted her father was to her mother and even called him a “true example.”

According to Teresa, her dad would visit her late mom every single day and if there was a day he missed due to a trip or when he was sick, he would visit her twice. She is happy with the thought that her mom and dad will be together again.

“Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace,” she concluded her message.