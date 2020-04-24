Joe Russo Wants An Oscar For Tom Holland’s Peformance In ‘Cherry’

Joe Russo, who directed “Avengers: Endgame” with his brother Anthony, has revealed that Tom Holland’s work in the upcoming movie “Cherry” is so special that he deserves an Academy Award for it. Holland has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” and he has also worked with the Russo Brothers in movies like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

In an interview with Collider, the 48-year-old filmmaker noted that Holland’s performance in the upcoming crime-drama is so amazing that it would warrant recognition from the Academy Awards. He further stated that the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star is shredding himself, physically and emotionally for the project.

Shedding light on Holland’s character, Joe explained that the star would be portraying a “very complicated” individual who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I think he is exceptional in the movie, honestly. I think it is an Oscar-worthy performance out of him. He is shredding himself, physically and emotionally. He is playing a very complicated individual who is a drug addict and suffering from PTSD and is a bank robber,” Russo said.

The acclaimed director also shared that the movie is almost complete and the whole team is working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe believes that the movie will be ready by the end of summer.

“We were very advanced in the cut by the time we finished the movie. Pre-pandemic, we were able to get a lot of work done in the editing room, so we were pretty close to locking the picture by the time we all had to sequester. The movie will be ready by the end of the summer,” the director said.

The movie is based on the book and real life of Nicholas “Nico” Walker. His debut novel “Cherry” gives an in-depth look at crime and addiction as well as the severity of the effects of war. Not just any war, but the Iraq War in particular, for which he considers the most poignant aspect of his semi-autobiography.

“Cherry” would be the Russo Brothers’ first movie since 2019’s blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.” The movie broke many records during its run and is now the highest-grossing film of all time. Meanwhile, the dynamic duo will also be making a mini-series entitled “Citadel” with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas in the lead roles.