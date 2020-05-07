Joe Scarborough tells Donald Trump ‘you seem unwell’ and calls for Mike Pence to take over

Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski lashed out at the president Monday morning in claiming he is ‘not well’ and should let Vice President Mike Pence take over while he gets checked out.

‘This president, I ask that you get checked out. I ask that you take a rest, I ask that you take care of yourself. Maybe let Mike Pence run things for the next week,’ Scarborough said, referencing the third section of the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president to take over if the president is ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.’

The attack against Donald Trump came after he demanded Comcast reinvestigate a 2001 incident where a congressional intern died after falling and hitting her head at Scarborough’s Florida field office when he was a Republican congressman for the state’s 1st district.

‘Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough,’ the president urged in a Monday morning tweet. ‘I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is ‘nuts’. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE’

‘You’re not well,’ Scarborough continued in his criticism of the president on Monday’s Morning Joe. ‘Let Mike Pence work with Anthony Fauci, work with Dr. Birx. It would be best for you politically. It would be best for the country medically. It would be best for the Republican Party politically.Talk about social distancing, we’re reading stories now about republicans who are politically distancing from you.’

Brzezinski also had her own choice words for Trump’s tweet, claiming she and her husband are ‘not afraid.’

‘My husband has consistently held Trump accountable. Trump’s sleazy, gutter tactics reveal his inability to focus on the pandemic and the growing number of people falling victim to this catastrophe —that many believe HE made worse. We will follow the facts and we are not afraid.’

Trump was citing in his Monday morning attack a long-running conspiracy theory, which he has previously brandished against Scarborough, a friend turned bitter enemy.

Reports last month shared that Trump’s daily coronavirus routine includes him hate-watching CNN and MSNBC from his residence in the morning. Trump often calls CNN ‘fake news’ and has nicknamed MSNBC as MSDNC, meaning to indicate their bias towards the Democratic Party.

The president is demanding Scarborough’s employer, Comcast, look into the situation surrounding Lori Klausutis’ death. Comcast owns NBCUniversal Media, which includes NBC News and MSNBC.

Klausutis died in 2001 at age 28 while she was an intern for Scarborough after falling and hitting her head at his Florida district office.

Local authorities later revealed that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition that led to the complications that led to her death, and the official cause of death was attributed to an arrhythmia.

An immediate investigation found no evidence of foul play, adding that Scarborough was out of town at the time of the accident and her death.

‘You actually tweeted something extraordinary cruel,’ Scarborough charged of the president’s Monday morning tweet. ‘And I know you meant to be extraordinarily cruel to me, by attacking me. By bringing up a conspiracy theory that has lived in the gutters of the internet for some time now’

‘You don’t understand the pain you cause – you cause the families who’ve already lost a loved one. Not me. Not my children. Not anybody that knows me or – they know the truth. But, you once again drag a family through this, and make them relive it again,’ he continued. ‘As if losing a loved one the first time isn’t enough.’

He also lamented about the president’s ‘working weekend’ at Camp David, claiming the instead of working to help with mitigation for the coronavirus pandemic, he tweeted hate toward the media, conspiracy theories and an attack against George W. Bush.

‘But this weekend, my God, you were supposed to have a working weekend. You got it wrong again,’ Scarborough said.

‘You were right when you said we are a country at war. But we’re losing that war,’ the morning show host continued.

He then launched an attack on Trump’s overall response to the COVID-19 outbreak from downplaying the threat in January to April, when Scarorough claimed Trump said the virus would ‘just go away’ and not come back in the fall.

‘Mr. President, you’re getting worse everyday. You need to take a rest,’ Scarborough theorized.

‘You need to let Mike Pence actually run things for the next couple of weeks and come back when you’re feeling a little better,’ he reiterated. ‘And when you can really, actually focus on your job, because you just can’t do that right now. And Americans are dying everyday because of it.’

The president has referenced the case about Klausutis in the past, when just over a year after Trump was elected he questioned if the ‘unsolved mystery’ would ever be reinvestigated when talking about other media scandals.

‘So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!’ he tweeted in November 2017, referencing Scarborough and MSNBC President Phil Griffin.

The morning after the tweet, the two responded to the tweet by Brzezinski reading a statement on behalf of Scarborough, who repeatedly refused at the time to directly respond to any personal attacks from the president on Twitter.

‘The president was tweeting yesterday, among other things, the conspiracy theory about Joe being a murderer,’ Brzezinski read on Morning Joe at the time.

‘Today the president crossed another deeply disturbing line with his attack on Joe. The chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America advanced a false conspiracy theory to intimidate the press and cause a chilling effect on the First Amendment,’ she continued. ‘Joe and I are not intimidated. His bizarre behavior contravenes both the Constitution and basic moral judgment. This is all we’re going to say on the matter.’

Trump’s personal attack on the morning show host and former Republican Florida congressman is no surprise as he has often lashed out at the left-leaning duo.

The president has had quite a rocky relationship with Mika and Joe, starting with a friendship between the former Republican representative and Trump as his unlikely candidates became a reality in 2016.

Early on, while others were dismissing the billionaire real estate developer’s presidential aspirations in the crowded Republican primary field, Scarborough and Brzezinski admitted the plausibility of him winning and offered some favorable reviews of his campaign.

Trump also had appeared on their show a handful of times.

Gradually, however, Scarborough, a conservative Republican turned independent, began warning Trump was unfit for the presidency and continued questioning his soundness of mind and fitness for office well after Trump took his seat in the Oval Office.

The back and forth seemed to culminate in the summer of 2017 when Trump issued a tweet storm where he claimed that Brzezinski showed up to a New Years Eve gathering at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida ‘bleeding badly from a face-lift.’

‘I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),’ Trump tweeted in June 2017.

‘Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,’ he continued. ‘She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!’

Since then, Trump often refers to Brzezinski as ‘low I.Q.’ and Scarborough as ‘psycho’ and insists the two and their show are ‘nuts.’

‘Watched the first 5 minutes of poorly rated Morning Psycho on MSDNC just to see if he is as ‘nuts’ as people are saying. He’s worse. Such hatred and contempt!’ Trump tweeted April 21, well into the quarantine and his routine of hate watching morning shows at the White House.

‘I used to do his show all the time before the 2016 election, then cut him off. Wasn’t worth the effort, his mind is shot!’ he continued.

Trump also tweeted about the duo in July 2019, reminiscing that they requested to be in the room when he won the Republican primary election in New Hampshire in 2016.

‘Just reminded my staff that Morning Joe & Psycho were with me in my room, at their request, the night I won New Hampshire. Likewise, followed me to other states,’ he tweeted, adding that he doesn’t watch the show.

Brzezinski has responded to the attacks, claiming in 2019 that it has ‘gotten scary.’

She and Scarborough are especially critical of sexual misconduct allegations that have come out against Trump and his comments towards women.