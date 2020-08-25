Joe Swash walks off Lorraine after Andi Peters issues warning: ‘Leave it alone!’

JOE SWASH was on hand to present the Lorraine competition segment this morning as Andi Peters continues to host the show in place of Lorraine Kelly. However, Joe walked off after his co-star issued a warning about his presenting style.

Lorraine Kelly has been absent from her ITV daytime show for the past few weeks and Andi continued to sit in for the host. As he is no longer presenting the competitions, Joe stepped in today with Andi awarding him a score of nine for his technique.

However, when Joe went rogue and Andi issued a warning about how he presented the competition segment and the catchphrase he used. Joe told viewers: “Your chance to win this plus the money, you lot know what you’ve got to do!” When the camera cut back to the studio, Andi teased: “I must use those words, Joe, before I go into the terms and conditions. “Yous lots know what to do… Joe, your score from me is a nine!”

Andi held up a piece of paper with his score on, which received a big thumbs up from Joe. But Joe then used Andi’s catchphrase, exclaiming: “You’ve got to be in it, to win it!” The presenter hit back: “Don’t use that line Joe! That’s mine. “You leave that well alone,” to which Joe soon apologised and jokingly walked off in a huff.

Fans have called for Andi to present the show more often as they continue to be impressed by his hosting abilities. One shared on Twitter: “@andipeters Andi you are making my Monday morning! You are hilarious and a proper tonic for the start of the week. Loving your work!! Xxx Clare.” Another added: “We need more Andi Peters on telly, fab presenter! He and Edd The Duck are part of my early childhood memories.” “@andipeters Absolutely loving you on @lorraine,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented: “@andipeters @ITV @lorraine Why doesn’t Andi appear on TV more often. He’s such a professional he should have his own TV show. He’s my favourite.” “Please…can we keep Andi Peters and retire #lorraine @ITV Andi Peters is a breath of fresh air in the morning,” echoed another. However, Lorraine did make a surprise return to the show this morning for a very special interview. She sat down to interview Dame Helen Mirren via video-link to go over what the past few months have been like for the much-loved star.